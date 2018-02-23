Lauren K Weinberg Humanitarian Awards

×
Since 1950, this award has been given has been given to individuals and organizations, whose dedication and service to our community promotes respect, understanding, and tolerance among all people. Humanitarian honorees envision a world where all human beings are of full and equal worth, live in safe, sustainable communities and are able to enjoy the full range of life's benefits.
Heavy hors D'oeuvres will be served. Tickets are $50 and include two drinks.
Thomas Morgan Hunt House 210 N Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
