Lee Carroll's Afro Funk Allstars

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Lee Carroll's Afro Funk Allstars w/ members of C The Beat and Afrikania including Willie Eames, Tripp Bratton, Lee Carroll, David Farris, Thomas Usher, Jonathan Barrett, with Gidi Agbeko (Ghana), Godwin Abotsi (Ghana), Domenica Fossati (Underground System - Brooklyn), and much much more with special guest Chase Fleming on trombone and whatever.  Lexington's favorite dance band C The Beat will close the night with a dance set.

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
859 281-1116
