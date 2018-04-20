Lee Carroll's Afro Funk Allstars w/ members of C The Beat and Afrikania including Willie Eames, Tripp Bratton, Lee Carroll, David Farris, Thomas Usher, Jonathan Barrett, with Gidi Agbeko (Ghana), Godwin Abotsi (Ghana), Domenica Fossati (Underground System - Brooklyn), and much much more with special guest Chase Fleming on trombone and whatever. Lexington's favorite dance band C The Beat will close the night with a dance set.