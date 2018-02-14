Lee Cruse

Comedy Off Broadway Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

He's been making Kentuckians laugh through radio, as well as Lexington's LEX 18 News at Sunrise. His adventures have taken him from handling snakes to receiving a facial. From talking with world dignitaries and celebrities, to wearing a tooth fairy outfit at the waffle house next to the bus station. Lee took his talents to the stage in 1995 to become a stand-up comic. His self deprecating style and sarcasm is biting without any vulgarity. He has also starred in the last two national campaigns for The Golf Warehouse.

Info
Comedy Off Broadway Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
COMEDY
