He's been making Kentuckians laugh through radio, as well as Lexington's LEX 18 News at Sunrise. His adventures have taken him from handling snakes to receiving a facial. From talking with world dignitaries and celebrities, to wearing a tooth fairy outfit at the waffle house next to the bus station. Lee took his talents to the stage in 1995 to become a stand-up comic. His self deprecating style and sarcasm is biting without any vulgarity. He has also starred in the last two national campaigns for The Golf Warehouse.