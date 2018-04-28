Leonard Cohen Tribute Show Encore

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508

The sold-out November 2017 show featured 35 Central Kentucky artists coming together in 13 acts to bring their considerable talent and respect to Cohen’s incomparable catalog. Two new performers will join the original artists in the reprise: 17-year old multi-instrumentalist and soulful vocalist, Daisy Helmuth, and Paul K, a staple of the Lexington blues and folk scene in the 90’s. Original artists include One Lane Bridge, Colin Fleming, Paper Moon Trio, The Quantum Mechanics, Four Leonards (and a Fifth), The Sherry Sebastian Trio, The Partisans, Doc Feldman with Art Shechet, The Joanna James Trio, Nevi’im, and Lauren Hill, Lorne Dechtenberg and Diane Arnson Svarlien.

Info
Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
MUSIC
