Lexington Burger Week returns in 2018, giving chefs from dozens of participating restaurants the chance once again to try to create the most unique burgers in town. Each restaurant will feature a one-of-a-kind burger throughout the week (not on their regular menu) for $5. For a full list of participating restaurants and the burgers they will feature, visit the Lexington Burger Week website as the event nears.

www.lexingtonburgerweek.com