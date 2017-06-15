× Expand Lexington Burger Week

For the third annual Lexington Burger Week, dozens of Lexington restaurants will offer a special, off-the-menu burger for $5 during their regular business hours (many restaurants are open for both lunch and dinner)

At least 42 different burger options will be available, and patrons are encouraged to pick up a “burger passport” at participating locations and get it stamped with each burger they try. Participants who collect at least three stamps throughout the week can turn in their passport to Smiley Pete Publishing or any participating restaurant at the end of the week to get entered for a chance to win an “Ultimate Grill Out” prize package presented by Kentucky Beef Council and Smiley Pete Publishing, which includes aprons, grill gadgets, seasonings and enough beef and Pepsi for 24 guests

For more details, locations and descriptions of featured burgers, visit www.lexingotnburgerweek.com as the event approaches.