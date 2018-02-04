Lexington Chamber Orchestra: “Four Seasons

Native of South Korea and world-class violinist, Kyung Sun Lee, joins the LCO as they perform Astor Piazzolla’s beautiful composition, “Four Seasons.” Ms. Lee has received medals from a number of international competitions, including the Tchaikovsky, Queen Elizabeth, Montreal, Washington, and D'Angelo International competitions. The evening’s program will conclude with Bach's “Art of the Fugue” and Mahler's “Adagietto” from his Fifth Symphony.Free admission (suggested donation: $10 - $20).

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 W. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
