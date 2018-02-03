Lexington Chamber Orchestra February Concert Series

The Lexington Chamber Orchestra is performing Feb. 3-4 with world-famous Korean violinist Kyung Sun Lee, a winner of the Washington and D'Angelo International Competitions and bronze medalist in the Tchaikovsky Competition and the Queen Elisabeth Competition.

There will be two performances: 7:30 pm Saturday, Feb. 3, at Tates Creek Presbyterian Church (3900 Rapid Run Drive) and 3:00 pm Sunday, Feb. 4, at The Lyric Theatre.

The Saturday performance includes free childcare for children 4 & under and a pre-concert talk with the Maestro at 6:45. Admission is free ($10 - $20 suggested donation).

Visit http://lexingtonchamberorchestra.com/ for more information!