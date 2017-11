The evening will open with a performance of Chopin's "Piano Concerto No.1," featuring Gregory Partain on the piano. Next, the orchestra will perform Leos Janacek's "Suite for String Orchestra" before wrapping up with "Fratres" featuring Lenka Pellant playing violin.

Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. at Tates Creek Presbyterian Church and Sunday shows are at 3 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre.