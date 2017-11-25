Lexington Children's Theatre: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever"

The Bradley family’s church Christmas Pageant is always the same, year after year – until the Herdmans show up. With “the worst kids in the world” taking the lead roles, this year’s Pageant will be a total disaster. But it might just be the year when the rambunctious, rag-tag Herdmans help their community see Christmas in a whole new way, and prove that even the worst kids in the world can change it for the better.

www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

November 25, 2017 2:00 PM

December 2, 2017 2:00 PM

December 2, 2017 7:00 PM

December 3, 2017 2:00 PM