Lexington Farmer's Market Holiday Market

Fifth Third Pavilion 251 W Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

 Featuring the Market's year-round farmers and some favorite food artisans from the summer. Confirmed Vendors (+more to come):Bellaire BloomsElmwood Stock Farm, Flat Creek Farm, Garey FarmsHenkle's Herbs and HeirloomsHome PickinsHood's Heritage Hogs, Kentucky Honey, Paw Prints BakeryQuarles Daylilies & FarmRiver Hill Ranch, Viburnum Valley Farm Confections, Victory Hemp FoodsCherry Seed Coffee RoasteryWildside Winery, Green Acres of Paris.

Fifth Third Pavilion 251 W Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
