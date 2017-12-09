Lexington Farmer's Market Holiday Market

×
Featuring the Market's year-round farmers and some favorite food artisans from the summer. Confirmed Vendors (+more to come):Bellaire Blooms, Elmwood Stock Farm, Flat Creek Farm, Garey Farms, Henkle's Herbs and Heirlooms, Home Pickins, Hood's Heritage Hogs, Kentucky Honey, Paw Prints Bakery, Quarles Daylilies & Farm, River Hill Ranch, Viburnum Valley Farm Confections, Victory Hemp Foods, Cherry Seed Coffee Roastery, Wildside Winery, Green Acres of Paris.
Fifth Third Pavilion 251 W Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
