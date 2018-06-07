Lexington Habitat ReStore Grand Opening

Grand Opening Weekend of the 2nd location of Habitat for Humanity's Restore at 817 Winchester Road with food, music, giveaways, games, and more. This event is free and open to the public.
Thursday, June 7
Kick-Off Day
11:30am - 1:30pm
Live Radio with My Mix 94.5, Games, Giveaways
Friday, June 8
Customer Appreciation Day
11am - 1pm
Food, Music, Deals
with Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe, Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream, and Bradford BBQ
Saturday, June 9
Family Fun Day
with Remix Education and The Home Depot
11am - 1pm
Music, Prizes, Crafts, Games