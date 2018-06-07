Lexington Habitat ReStore Grand Opening

Lexington Habitat ReStore (Winchester Road Location) 817 Winchester Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

 Grand Opening Weekend of the 2nd location of Habitat for Humanity's Restore at 817 Winchester Road with food, music, giveaways, games, and more. This event is free and open to the public.

Thursday, June 7

Kick-Off Day

11:30am - 1:30pm

Live Radio with My Mix 94.5, Games, Giveaways

Friday, June 8

Customer Appreciation Day

11am - 1pm

Food, Music, Deals

with Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe, Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream, and Bradford BBQ

Saturday, June 9

Family Fun Day

with Remix Education and The Home Depot

11am - 1pm

Music, Prizes, Crafts, Games

Info
Lexington Habitat ReStore (Winchester Road Location) 817 Winchester Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
OTHER
8592522224
