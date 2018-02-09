Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering Friday Square Dance

The evening will close out with a square dance open to all.

Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering is a four-day winter music festival bringing Kentucky's traditional arts to Lexington. Features a weekend with “old masters” of traditional mountain music; dance callers from throughout the state; performances by accomplished and emerging string bands; youth workshops and performances; academic presentations; jamming for all skill levels; dance, singing, and instrument workshops; literary readings; instrument and art vendors; and farm-to-table eating experiences.