Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering: Saturday Night Dance

ArtsPlace 161 N Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Starting at 9PM will be an open square dance.

Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering is a four-day winter music festival bringing Kentucky's traditional arts to Lexington. Features a weekend with “old masters” of traditional mountain music; dance callers from throughout the state; performances by accomplished and emerging string bands; youth workshops and performances; academic presentations; jamming for all skill levels; dance, singing, and instrument workshops; literary readings; instrument and art vendors; and farm-to-table eating experiences.

