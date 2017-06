× Expand Lexington Theatre Co.: ‘Legally Blonde’

THURSDAY, JULY 20; 8:00PM

FRIDAY, JULY 21; 8:00PM

SATURDAY, JULY 22; 2:00PM & 8:00PM

SUNDAY, JULY 23; 1:00PM

Legally Blonde follows Elle Woods on her journey from sorority girl to Harvard Law student. Though she has always possessed a ton of confidence, Elle surprises everyone – including herself – by taking on Harvard Law, in her style.

www.lexingtonoperahouse.com