LexPhil: “American Snapshots” (feat. Chris and Dave Brubeck’s “Ansel Adams: America”)

Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

LexPhil will take an adventure through folklore and fantasy, beginning with John Harbison’s glitzy “Remembering Gatsby” (Foxtrot for Orchestra) and a spirited performance of Erich Korngold’s cinematic “Violin Concerto”, featuring soloist William Hagen. The concert will close with the magic of Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring Suite”,  followed by a visually spectacular finish in Dave and Chris Brubeck’s “Ansel Adams: America”.

Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
