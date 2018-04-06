LexPhil: “American Snapshots” (feat. Chris and Dave Brubeck’s “Ansel Adams: America”)

LexPhil will take an adventure through folklore and fantasy, beginning with John Harbison’s glitzy “Remembering Gatsby” (Foxtrot for Orchestra) and a spirited performance of Erich Korngold’s cinematic “Violin Concerto”, featuring soloist William Hagen. The concert will close with the magic of Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring Suite”, followed by a visually spectacular finish in Dave and Chris Brubeck’s “Ansel Adams: America”.