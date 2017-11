The highlight of this evening will be the world premiere of a concerto written by Chris Brubeck. The work, which was specially created for the Lexington Philharmonic to perform, will feature the Canadian Brass, a world-renowned brass ensemble. Additionally, this evening will feature Gioachino Rossini’s “Overture to the Barber of Seville”, Igor Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella Suite”, and Vaughan Williams’ “The Wasps Overture.” For more information, visit lexphil.org.