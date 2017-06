× Expand Lisa Treyger

Liza Treyger is a Chicago-bred standup comic who now resides in NYC. Liza’s Half Hour and first album was released by Comedy Central in August 2015.

She recently performed at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal and has appeared on Adam Devine’s House Party on Comedy Central, Chelsea Lately and is a cast member on MTV2’s Joking Off.

