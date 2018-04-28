Listen Up! is a new festival in Lexington to support survivors of interpersonal violence and engage the community to prevent future violence.

All are welcome to attend this free, family-friendly event on Saturday, April 28 from 10-3. A variety of activities are planned at several venues along two blocks of Main Street, including speak outs, a poetry slam, panel discussions, a film screening, games, art activities, dance performances, a market, and more.

This event is made possible through partnerships between the City of Lexington, Central Library, Transylvania University, and community nonprofits, such as GreenHouse17 and Bluegrass Rape Crisis.