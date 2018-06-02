Literary Luncheon featuring Crystal Wilkinson

An outdoor literary luncheon featuring a locally sourced meal is part of the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning's annual Books-in-Progress Conference. This year's luncheon featuring an intimate conversation with keynote speaker Crystal Wilkinson, award winning writer and owner of Lexington book shop Wild Fig Books & Coffee.

For the first time, included with each ticket purchase is a copy of one of Crystal Wilkinson’s award-winning books: a choice of "Water Street," "Blackberries, Blackberries," or "Birds of Opulence." All titles will be available for purchase at the event, as well, courtesy of Wild Fig Books & Coffee.