Longines FEI World Cup Jumping at The National Horse Show

With $810,000 in prize money offered, this year’s CP National Horse Show has been designated a CSI-W 4* show by the FEI and the International Open Jumpers will compete for almost a half a million dollars in prize money. For the sixth year in a row, The National Show Hunter Hall of Fame has named the CP National Horse Show the ‘Horse Show of the Year’. In 2017, the top-rated hunter sections have a total purse of $195,000.

Held in the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park, this thrilling competition will serve as a qualifying class for the FEI World Cup Finals. It will feature some of the sport’s best athletes as they soar over a challenging course of fences set at 1.60m. The Country Boy Beer Garden will also be open from Thursday to Sunday at the National Horse Show.

Link to more info: http://www.nhs.org/