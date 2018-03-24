Luke Pell/ Logan Mize

Luke has native Texas roots with a Nashville sound that makes for a unique blend of new music. As a former US Army Captain and West Point graduate, Luke has seen his share of life experience which took him across the world as far as Afghanistan. Luke has called Nashville home for the past four years after signing a publishing deal with Peermusic in 2016. After the 2018 release of his self-titled EP, Luke is nearing his first million streams on Spotify and has topped the iTunes release charts.

Logan Mize is a country singer from Kansas touring in support of his newest release, "Come Back Road."