American country music artist Matt Stillwell was born in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains in Sylva, North Carolina. Matt released his debut single “Shine” in the fall of 2008. It debuted at #25 on iTunes Country Chart, reached the TOP #50 on Billboard’s Country Charts, and the accompanying music video reached #5 on CMT Pure while breaking into the Top 10 on GAC’s Top 20 Country Countdown.

The album went on to produce another Top 50 Billboard single in “Sweet Sun Angel” and two more top videos on CMT Pure with “Dirt Road Dancing” and “Sweet Sun Angel”. The first single “Ignition” from his album “Right On Time” reached TOP #50 on the Billboard Hot Country Chart in 2014. Stillwell’s video of the song about the loss of his father, “Hey Dad”, has been viewed over 40 million times online.