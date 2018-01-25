Maggie Lander/ Mathew McNeal/ FuzzCuzz

After teaming up with Joey McClellan (BNQT, Israel Nash) and McKenzie Smith (Midlake, St. Vincent) for his 2015 release 'Compadre', Texas-based Matthew McNeal and company have spent the past few years touring extensively to cultivate a grassroots movement behind their music. The 24 year-old aims to bring an unorthodox feel to americana, pushing poetic storytelling forward atop a range of musical genres. With longtime drummer Andre Black as a permanent touring/songwriting fixture, the band has been on the road the past few years bringing their blend of alternative, soul, and rock & roll music to cities across the US in preparation for the release of their sophomore effort.

Opening the night will be americana/pop songwriter Maggie Lander and local garage grunge from FuzzCuzz.