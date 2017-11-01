Magnolia Boulevard/ Angela Perley and The Howlin Moons/ Vintage Pistol

Magnolia Boulevard is a five piece band built in Lexington, Kentucky. With a variety of musical backgrounds, the group has come together seamlessly on a common sound: balancing the line between blues, funk and rock n’ roll. Inspired by greats-like The Allman Brothers Band and Tedeschi Trucks Band- this group has their own unique story to tell: featuring Ryan Allen (keys), Todd Copeland (drums), Gregg Erwin (guitar), Maggie Noelle (vocals/acoustic guitar) and John Roberts (bass).

Armed with electric guitars, swooning vocals, and songs that split the difference between rock & roll and dreamy psychedelia, Angela Perley & the Howlin’ Moons pack the biggest punch of their career with Homemade Vision.

Vintage Pistol is a 5 Piece rock band out of Fayetteville, AR. Influenced by the sounds of psychedelic, roots, rock music Vintage Pistol is doing just as its name states and is staying vintage and true to the sounds that were laid down by the Giants before them. The band released its 2nd EP "The Second Amendment" on August 12th 2016. They plan to record their 3rd EP in the Fall of 2017.