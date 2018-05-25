Magnolia Boulevard EP Release Party with Joslyn & The Sweet Compression/ Zach Longoria Project

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Lexington's own Magnolia Boulevard celebrate the release of their debut, self-titled EP at regional staple, The Burl. Lexington powerhouse Joslyn & The Sweet Compression and Louisville's Zach Longoria Project support.

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
