Manitoba Rock n Rolla is an alternative country/rock band hailing from Irvine, Kentucky, USA. Voted "Next Big Thing" by the readers of Alternative Addiction in 2013, Manitoba Rock n Rolla is a genre mixture the likes of tossing 90's alternative rock into a cocktail with traditional folk music.

Jenkins Twins are a local folk two based on the songs and harmonies of two brothers.

Joined by Aaron Boyd and James Reed.