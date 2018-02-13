Mardis Gras Bonanza

Creaux 310 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Creaux wouldn't be complete without a Mardi Gras party! The party starts at noon and goes until midnight. In true Mardi Gras fashion, costumes are permitted and encouraged. A fun night of entertainment lined up, including brass bands, jazz, costume contest, beads, doubloons, and more! Bring your A-game, your energy, and your appetite!

Gumbo lunch combo will be available, which includes a bowl of gumbo, king cake, and a soft drink (served from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm). Gumbo and king cake will be served all night long.

The event will also feature all day happy-hour prices on beer, wine, and call mixed drinks and prizes for costume contest winners.

