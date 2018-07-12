Beginning with her early days on the scene in SoCal, comedian Margaret Cho has always been the Agent Provocateur of stand up. Never one to shy away from a difficult, or even 'taboo' topic, there is no subject off limits. Her socially aware brand of comedy has made her both a thought leader as well as a teacher to those with open minds and open hearts. An accomplished performer in all formats, Cho could be called the “Queen of all Media,” having conquered the worlds of film, television, books and theatre. She has three Grammy Award nominations for Best Comedy Album under her belt. Her tours sell-out, and she’s had two shows debut Off-Broadway (I'm The One That I Want and The Sensuous Woman). She has made an indelible mark in television, starting in 1994 with the network comedy All American Girl, followed by one of the first “reality sitcoms” to air on VH1, The Cho Show and most recently starring in the Lifetime series Drop Dead Diva for all six seasons.