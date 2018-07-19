Mark Hosler (of Negativland)/ NO COPS

Mark Hosler is a founding member of the American audio visual collage group Negativland. Since 1980 Negativland have been creating records, video, visual art works, radio, and live performance, using appropriated sound, image and text. Taken mostly from corporately owned mass culture, Negativland re-arranges these found bits and pieces to make them say and suggest things that they never intended to.

NO COPS is a Lexington no rules skate punk whatever music band consisting of Jesse Saxon and Reid Small