The Marshall Tucker Band, est. 1972, continues to play its definitive blend of rock, rhythm & blues, jazz, country, and gospel.
The Marshall Tucker Band is:Doug Gray – Lead VocalsChris Hicks – Lead & Slide Guitar / VocalsPat Elwood– Bass GuitarRick Willis – Lead Guitars / VocalsB.B. Borden – DrumsMarcus Henderson – Keyboards, Saxophone & Flute, Vocals
Opening support from powerhouse country singer George Molton.
Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
