Martha Clippinger: Two Sides/Dos Lados Reception

Martha Clippinger makes objects that blur defined borders between painting and sculpture, art and craft, questioning the necessity of such distinctions. Her current work exists in two separate but related modes: modestly sized, brightly painted three-dimensional wall works, and large, bold, patterned ‘tapetes’, or rugs, many created in collaboration with rug weavers she met in weaving village of Teotitlan del Valle while living in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Frequently, the distinction between art and craft is determined along lines of gender, race, class, and geography. Recognizing this, Clippinger creates work that actively flattens some of those differences and unravels these structures, and does so with levity, humor, and brightness. Her work will be on display at Institute 193 through Aug. 10, with an artist reception taking place Aug. 3.