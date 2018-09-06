Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial maneuvers, pyrotechnics, martial arts, motorcycle stunts and vast 3D video projection mapping in this completely new thrilling adventure.

Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Drax make their live production debut bringing their courage and misfit wit to Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes. Alongside Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Wasp and Iron Fist, the Guardians of the Galaxy help fight the scheming, menacing and loathsome villains Loki, Yondu and Green Goblin.

SEP 6 Thursday / 7:00 PM

SEP 7 Friday / 7:00 PM

SEP 8 Saturday / 1:00 PM

SEP 8 Saturday / 5:00 PM

SEP 9 Sunday / 1:00 PM