Matt Belassai

Matt Bellassai is a comedian, writer and social media personality. He is the current host of the weekly show, To Be Honest, on Facebook boasting over half a million followers. Matt recently wrapped his sold-out, nationwide comedy tour, The Drunk and Alone Tour, which featured shows in 20 cities. This past year, Matt won the fan-voted People's Choice Award for "Social Media Star" and attended the American Music Awards as their official social media correspondent, covering both the carpet and live show. For the 2017 SAG Awards, Time, Inc. tapped him to be their official correspondent on the red carpet at the show, providing his hilarious covering for INSTANT, People and EW. Recently, Matt debuted his very own "To Be Honest" wine collection (based off his series of the same name) with the popular direct to consumer wine service, Winc. The line was featured in Marie Claire as one of the top holiday wines of 2016. Matt also launched a series of exclusive products with Fab.com this past summer, capturing his trademark wit and sass on coffee mugs, coasters, tote bags and more.