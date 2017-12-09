Maybe April is a Country Americana trio made up of Katy Bishop, Kristen Castro, and Alaina Stacey. Hailing from Jonesboro, AR, Simi Valley, CA, and Chicago, IL. Maybe April is recognized for their three-part harmonies, strength as instrumentalists, original songs, and shared roles as frontwomen, each adding something different from their musical backgrounds to create a unique sound. Just like their harmonies, Alaina, Katy, and Kristen are a perfect fit. Their love for each other and their music continues to push them in their endeavors in Nashville, where they have been based since 2013.