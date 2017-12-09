Maybe April

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Maybe April is a Country Americana trio made up of Katy Bishop, Kristen Castro, and Alaina Stacey. Hailing from Jonesboro, AR, Simi Valley, CA, and Chicago, IL. Maybe April is recognized for their three-part harmonies, strength as instrumentalists, original songs, and shared roles as frontwomen, each adding something different from their musical backgrounds to create a unique sound. Just like their harmonies, Alaina, Katy, and Kristen are a perfect fit. Their love for each other and their music continues to push them in their endeavors in Nashville, where they have been based since 2013.

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
