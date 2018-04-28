Met Opera: "Cendrillion"

to Google Calendar - Met Opera: "Cendrillion" - 2018-04-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Met Opera: "Cendrillion" - 2018-04-28 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Met Opera: "Cendrillion" - 2018-04-28 13:00:00 iCalendar - Met Opera: "Cendrillion" - 2018-04-28 13:00:00

Grand Theatre St Clair St, Lexington, Kentucky 40601

“Glorious,” raved the New York Times when Joyce DiDonato sang the title role of Cendrillon at the Royal Opera in 2011. “Her performance was thoroughly enchanting.” Now, for the first time ever, Massenet’s sumptuous take on the Cinderella story comes to the Met, with DiDonato starring in the title role. She is paired with mezzo-soprano Alice Coote in the trouser role of Prince Charming, Kathleen Kim as the Fairy Godmother, and Stephanie Blythe as the imperious Madame de la Haltière. Bertrand de Billy conducts Laurent Pelly’s imaginative storybook production.

Info
Grand Theatre St Clair St, Lexington, Kentucky 40601 View Map
MUSIC
to Google Calendar - Met Opera: "Cendrillion" - 2018-04-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Met Opera: "Cendrillion" - 2018-04-28 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Met Opera: "Cendrillion" - 2018-04-28 13:00:00 iCalendar - Met Opera: "Cendrillion" - 2018-04-28 13:00:00