Born and raised in Nashville, Mike has a special place in his heart for bluegrass and country music. At age 14, Mike recorded his first CD, Lost Indian– a collection of traditional fiddle classics. Shortly after, the director of Vanderbilt University’s fiddle program as well as Mike’s first fiddle instructor, Crystal Plohman, invited Mike to teach alongside fiddle greats Vassar Clemens, Buddy Spicher, and Bobby Hicks at the Vanderbilt Blair School of Music International Fiddle Camp.