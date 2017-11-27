Mike Dillon Band

Mike Dillon is one of the most dynamic and multifaceted percussionists in the country, best known for his live performances, unorthodox percussion rig and distinct original sound. After emerging in late 1980's as the first to lead a rock/funk band as a vocalist and vibraphone player, contributing to its evolution by his use of effects, Dillon has become well-known for producing genre-bending music that transcends categorization.