Miranda Lambert: Livin' Like Hippies Tour

The new album, The Weight Of These Wings, is the Texas native’s sixth studio album and since its release in November 2016 the record has been certified PLATINUM by the RIAA, spawned two GRAMMY Award nominations for its lead single “Vice,” been awarded the ACM Album of the Year, and most recently racked up FIVE nominations for Lambert at the upcoming CMA Awards including a coveted Album of the Year nod.

Joining Lambert on the Livin’ Like Hippies Tour for all dates is Capitol Records Nashville’s Jon Pardi. In addition to Pardi, for select dates, Lambert has tapped Brent Cobb, Turnpike Troubadours, Lucie Silvas, The Steel Woods, Sunny Sweeney, Ashley McBryde and Charlie Worsham to perform.

www.rupparena.com