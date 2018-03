Rock 'n' rollers MOJOTHUNDER are releasing their debut album at The Burl. Featuring a line-up with some of the hottest bands in and out of town: Joslyn and The Sweet Compression

Bryan Minks and the Kentucky Sons

Ned Van Go (Nashville, TN)

Bryce Gill and Daniel Jackson from The Tunesmiths (Louisville, KY)

and of course, MOJOTHUNDER.