Moliere Than Thou finds the famous French playwright Moliere left without a cast, when all of his fellow performers happen to consume "the same sort of shell fish" at one of the local public inns that the company tends to frequent. Rather than actually refund the precious box office income, Moliere offers to perform a "greatest hits" of sorts, and leads the audience through a succession of favorite speeches that trace his illustrious career.Timothy Mooney as Moliere performs routines from Tartuffe, Don Juan, The Doctor In Spite of Himself, The Precious Young Maidens, The Misanthrope, andThe School For Wives, among others. Moliere explains his process of working on these plays, while taking a few deft stabs at some of his enemies: the doctors, the lawyers, and the sanctimonious hypocrites who would attack him throughout the years.