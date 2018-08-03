×
Originally conceived to mark Montgomery Gentry’s 20th anniversary, their dynamic new album Here’s To You now represents the triumphant start to a new legacy.
On September 8, 2017, Troy Gentry died in a helicopter crash at the age of 50. The new collection, which was recorded before his death, serves as a reminder of the iconic pair’s powerful presence and also points to fruitful future for Eddie Montgomery and the Montgomery Gentry brand.
Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
