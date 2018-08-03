Originally conceived to mark Montgomery Gentry’s 20th anniversary, their dynamic new album Here’s To You now represents the triumphant start to a new legacy.

On September 8, 2017, Troy Gentry died in a helicopter crash at the age of 50. The new collection, which was recorded before his death, serves as a reminder of the iconic pair’s powerful presence and also points to fruitful future for Eddie Montgomery and the Montgomery Gentry brand.