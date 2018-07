Activities begin at 6:00 pm on The Green and the movie 'Moana' will begin at dusk on Marion Street (outside The Barn). Bring your own blanket and pillows as we kick back, relax and party Island-style! (In case of rain, we will reschedule.)

6:00 PM

The Barn: Braid Bar, Henna Tattoos, "Heart of Tefiti" Craft Station, Live Music from 6 - 8 pm

The Green: Face Painting, Hula Class