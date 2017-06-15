Moontower Music Festival

to Google Calendar - Moontower Music Festival - 2017-08-26 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Moontower Music Festival - 2017-08-26 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Moontower Music Festival - 2017-08-26 11:00:00 iCalendar - Moontower Music Festival - 2017-08-26 11:00:00

Masterson Station Park Leestown Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

The fourth annual Moontower Music Festival features a full day of local and regional musical acts spanning many genres. Organized by Lexington event company LexEffect, this year’s lineup includes JJ Grey & Mofro, Cherub, Todd Snider & Great American Taxi, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Tyler Childers and more.

www.moontowermusicfestival.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E45fogGN_Y8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8Z-X-MQFeg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0VzQaNkN7Y

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63Dxb54AeSo

Info

Masterson Station Park Leestown Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map

Festival, Tadoo

to Google Calendar - Moontower Music Festival - 2017-08-26 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Moontower Music Festival - 2017-08-26 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Moontower Music Festival - 2017-08-26 11:00:00 iCalendar - Moontower Music Festival - 2017-08-26 11:00:00

Tags

Built with Metro Publisher™
Close
Hi there!
Can't get enough Smiley Pete? Submit your email address to stay up to date with the latest content
Magazines