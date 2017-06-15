Moontower Music Festival
The fourth annual Moontower Music Festival features a full day of local and regional musical acts spanning many genres. Organized by Lexington event company LexEffect, this year’s lineup includes JJ Grey & Mofro, Cherub, Todd Snider & Great American Taxi, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Tyler Childers and more.
www.moontowermusicfestival.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E45fogGN_Y8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8Z-X-MQFeg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0VzQaNkN7Y
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63Dxb54AeSo
Info
Masterson Station Park Leestown Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map