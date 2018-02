Morning Teleportation formed in 2005 when Bowling Green, KY natives and lifelong friends Travis Goodwin (keyboards), Tres Coker (drums), and Paul Wilkerson (bass) met up with Chicago transplant Tiger Merritt (vocals/guitar), who had just moved to their hometown for college. From the beginning the band has built up a roller coaster of tumultuous rock 'n roll, featuring analog synths, heartfelt vocals, and sudden changes woven through psychedelia, electronica, and deep-space pickin' n' grinnin'.