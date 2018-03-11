Motionless In White: The Graveyard Shift Tour

to Google Calendar - Motionless In White: The Graveyard Shift Tour - 2018-03-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Motionless In White: The Graveyard Shift Tour - 2018-03-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Motionless In White: The Graveyard Shift Tour - 2018-03-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Motionless In White: The Graveyard Shift Tour - 2018-03-11 18:00:00

Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Since 2006, the Scranton, PA quintet Motionless In White has risen to the upper echelon of modern rock. Albums such as 2010’s Creatures and Infamous in 2012 would galvanize a rabid fan base around the quintet. During 2014, Reincarnate reached new heights, bowing at #9 on the Billboard Top 200 and claiming #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums Chart. The title track and lead single turned into a Top 20 Active Rock smash and notched 13.2 million YouTube views and 9.8 million Spotify streams. Simultaneously, they have shared stages alongside everyone from Slipknot, Korn, and Breaking Benjamin to A Day To Remember and Marilyn Manson in addition to making arresting festival appearances at Warped Tour, Aftershock, Rock On The Range, Rock Allegiance, and beyond. 

Info
Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
MUSIC
to Google Calendar - Motionless In White: The Graveyard Shift Tour - 2018-03-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Motionless In White: The Graveyard Shift Tour - 2018-03-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Motionless In White: The Graveyard Shift Tour - 2018-03-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Motionless In White: The Graveyard Shift Tour - 2018-03-11 18:00:00