Ever After re-imagines and challenges four of the Grimm Brothers' most famous fairytales : Cinderella, Snow White, Rapunzel and Sleeping Beauty. Every character becomes a villain and no happily ever after is what you expected! With 17 dancers, 18 writers, 53 pieces of original choreography, plus countless costumes, fantastic props and video projections.

Performances are : Friday, November 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 19 at 2:00 p.m.

www.movementcontinuum.org