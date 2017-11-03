Mozart Celebration

×
An all-Mozart program of symphonies and the Clarinet Concerto in A, performed by University of Kentucky professor Scott Wright. In a career spanning over three decades, Dr. Wright has performed and taught in a wide variety of settings including the public schools, universities, chamber and orchestral ensembles, and as a soloist. We are excited that he will be joining us for this all-Mozart evening.
Free admission, suggested donation $10 - $20
Info
Tates Creek Presbyterian Church Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, Kentucky 40515 View Map