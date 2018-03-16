Gallery Hop: Murmurations and Exultations

×
Approaching the canvas instinctively and without preamble, both Cheryl Chapman and Rodney Hatfield begin by mark making, layering paint and building texture. Structure and patterns emerge…a tradition of abstract expressionism on one hand and a story of intimate portraits on the other. Bold color, rhythm and line start the conversation, where communication begins, and the canvas becomes the pathway for exploration and discovery.
New Editions Gallery 500 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
