Originally from Old Hickory, TN, Nate Bargatze is a stand-up comedian following in the showbiz footsteps of his dad, a former clown turned world class magician. He has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon twice, following four appearances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. He appeared on Conan four times, was a recurring guest on @midnight, and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off-screen, Nate was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean Cut Comedy Tour in 2013, and has does live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he’s received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.

www.comedyoffbroadway.com

Showtimes are 7:15 and 9:45. Check website for full details.